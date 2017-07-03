Trending

McDonald’s Is Now Serving Curly Fries But It’s Not What You Think

McDonald’s is stepping up its French fry game!

With the addition of garlic fries, guac-topped fries and truffle fries, you might think the Golden Arches’ fries couldn’t get any better.

Think again!

Mickey D’s is coming out with curly fries that taste like crab. The new menu item is called “Twist and Shake” or “Twister” fries and are seasoned with salt, pepper and crab flavoring, Brand Eating reports.

Sounds bananas, right?

Thus far, the salty treat is only available in Singapore and the Philippines, along with other regional specialties.

They sound pretty interesting, but we’re not sure we could eat an entire box in one sitting. Would you try them?

