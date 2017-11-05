The McDonald’s App You Didn’t Think You Would Need

Imagine going to a McDonald’s on a hot day for a McFlurry, only to discover the machine is broken. You wasted time going there when you could have gone to an ice cream parlor instead. Now, there’s an app to let you know when machines are broken before you head to Mickey D’s.

Ice Check has been available at the Apple App Store since May. The app, created by Raina McLeod, will help you find out if your local McDonald’s has a working ice cream machine, “using crowd-sourced info and input from participating locations.”

The features include real-time updates for McDonald’s restaurants around the world and it lets users tell others if the machine is broken. You can also bookmark your favorite McDonald’s.

If your McDonald’s has a gray icon, it means the machine isn’t working. If it has a pink one, it is fully operational.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” McLeod told Buzzfeed earlier this week.

McLeod’s app comes at a great time because McDonald’s has tried to fix the frequently broken-down McFlurry machines. In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that the restaurant chain is rolling out new machines which will hopefully work more often than the old ones.

The old machines were often left in disrepair because it took four hours to clean them.