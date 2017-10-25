McDonald’s Announces Replacement for Dollar Menu

McDonald’s is rolling out the successor to its Dollar Menu, with some minor changes. The new and improved menu, which is set to debut in early-2018, will feature items costing $1, $2, and $3.

The world’s largest restaurant chain discontinued its Dollar Menu, which allowed costumers to get a McDouble cheeseburger and other items for $1, back in 2014 despite it being massively popular. It was less popular among franchise owners, who said it stretched profit margins too thin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: McDonald’s Franchisees Reveal Chain’s Secrets

In recent years, McDonald’s has attempted to bring other discount items, including the McPick 2 for $5, back to the franchise in order to entice its customers who are looking for a better value. Their attempts, meant to keep up with competitors Burger King and Wendy’s who both offer discounted menu items, were met with little success.

Other ongoing experiments – including all-day breakfast, Signature Crafted gourmet burgers, and delivery via UberEats – have led to a resurgence of customer interest in the company. This year, the company reported a 48 percent increase in net income from last year, going from $1.28 billion up to $1.88 billion in the same quarter.

More: Woman Gets the Ultimate Gift in Exchange for a Packet of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce

“We serve more customers more often,” CEO Steve Easterbrook said. “Our U.S. business has regained its stride.”

McDonald’s is already getting a lot of support for their new Dollar Menu, too. According to Bloomberg, 100 percent of franchises already signed up to participate in the new value menu.