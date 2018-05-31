Married Mother-of-One Teacher Found Guilty of Having Sex With Student in Classroom on Last Day of School

A former Ohio middle school teacher has been found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a student inside a classroom.

Jessica Langford, 32, a former middle school math teacher at Miamisburg Middle School has been found guilty on six counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to WHIOTV. The married mother-of-one from Centersville, Ohio had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to one year in prison and five years’ probation by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell.

Langford is said to have had a sexual encounter with one of her eighth grade students on May 23, 2017, the last day of school, inside of a classroom at Miamisburg Middle School. During court, her victim, who is now 15, recounted their sexual encounter.

“We started kissing, she went in for a kiss and it escalated from there,” he told jurors, going on to state that the encounter lasted for roughly 20 or 30 minutes, during which time he and Langford engaged in multiple sexual acts, including intercourse and oral sex.

The sexual encounter came to an end when the school’s principal knocked on the locked door, with Langford reportedly telling the then 14-year-old boy to hide under the a table until the principal left the room. She also reportedly told the teen to “stick to the story” that he had been in the room helping to stack desks.

“It felt uncomfortable … I thought it was wrong,” the teen said, adding that he did not want to talk about the encounter, which resulted in him lying about it to school administrators, his father, and his girlfriend of more than a year.

The defense claimed that the teen’s repeated denial of the incident meant that his current claims that the sexual encounter had happened should not be believed.

Langford was found guilty on April 13, with a judge ruling that she would remain free until her sentence had been determined.

“There isn’t a day goes by that I don’t wish I could do things differently. I know I am fully responsible,” Langford said in court before being sentenced.

The victim’s father also spoke during Langford’s sentencing.

“She was entrusted with the care of the children and students and threw it away for her own sexual gratification,” he said. He also requested that the judge deliver Langford the maximum sentence, which would have been 15 years behind bars. “He feels embarrassed and alone. He’s bullied constantly at school and feels helpless and alone,” he added.