Married Dad Arrested in Mexico After Going Missing with Teen Girl

A missing teenager and the a 45-year-old married man she allegedly had a relationship with have been found in Mexico.

Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were found in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Saturday after a joint investigation by ICE, United States Marshals Service and the Mexican law enforcement agency Policia Federal Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit.

Police say Yu was found in good health and is believed to have went to Mexico willingly.

The Morning Call reports that Yu has been returned to her family in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Esterly is said to still be in Miami awaiting processing. When he is returned to Pennsylvania, he will be charged with interference of the custody of a child, which is a felony.

The two have been missing since March 5. Yu, a high school sophomore, is said to have skipped school that day and met up with Esterly. The then two travelled to Philadelphia International Airport and got on a one-way flight to Mexico. They were each carrying money with them that was allegedly stolen from their respective families.

Esterly apparently knew Yu since she was 7 years old after meeting her family at the Lowhill Township church in Lehigh County. Yu was a close family friend to Esterly, his wife and their four daughters. Yu would often accompany them on family vacations and was described as the couple’s “fifth daughter.”

The relationship allegedly began eight months ago. He tried to convince his wife, Stacey Esterly, that the pair’s relationship was a father-and-daughter one, being as Yu’s father has lived in China sine she was a child.

“Kevin indicated that he was attempting to be her dad, a father figure to Amy,” said attorney John Waldron, who represents Stacey. “Stacey did not believe it to be merely a father-daughter relationship and that’s why there were fights. They were fighting every day over Amy.”

Yu’s mother, Miu Lu, became suspicious of the relationship in February, confronted Esterly and notified authorities. Esterly denied any wrongdoing.

Both Luu and Stacey have expressed their relief that the matter has been dealt with my authorities.

“For two weeks, I’ve had trouble sleeping and eating,” Lu told police when Yu was found. “I’m very happy.”

“[Stacey is] very happy and relieved,” Waldron said. “She wants Amy home with her mom, that is what she has always wanted. She is glad that Amy is safe and that Kevin is with authorities.”