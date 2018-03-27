Man Tricked Woman Into Consenting by Claiming He Was Poisoned and Needed Sex to Live

A New Zealand man tricked a woman into having sex with him by claiming he was poisoned and needed intercourse to survive, police said.

The unidentified 24-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in the Rotorua District Court on charges of sexual connection induced by threat and an assault charge, the New Zealand Herald reported.

At the time of the incident, the man showed up at the victim’s house “red-faced and bent over holding his ribs.” Police said he told her an elaborate story claiming he had been beaten up and was forced to drink a vial of a toxic substance.

The man told the woman that there was no medicinal antidote and that the person who poisoned him had flown overseas.

He claimed to her that he would die unless he was able to sweat out the toxins from his system within 48 hours.

When the woman suggested that the man go for a run to break a sweat and remove the toxins, he nixed the idea. According to the report, he then told her he had to sweat it out in a “particular way.”

Shortly after their initial encounter, the woman received several emails from an unknown sender apparently verifying the man’s story. The emails instructed the woman to perform sexual acts on the man four times and have intercourse with him three times within 48 hours to ensure his survival from the poison.

According to police, the woman did consent to sex with the man, but claims she did so only because she believed the man’s life was in danger.

The victim, who was promised a car and a large lump sum in exchange for her compliance, continued to receive threatening emails warning her that the people she loved would be hurt if she did not follow through with other requested lewd acts.

The activities included performing the acts three to seven times per day, or until he fell asleep, as well as allowing the man to film it on his phone. The sender also warned that semi-naked photos of her would be posted on the internet if she did not comply.

Those emails were ultimately traced back to the same man.

The woman eventually confronted the man over the emails and he denied having any knowledge of them. He then allegedly grabbed her arm, twisting it back and knocking her to the ground, the report said.

The man’s con came to an end after the woman confided in a friend, who encouraged her to call the police.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.