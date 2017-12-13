Man Thrown From Bridge Trying to Break up Couple’s Argument

Three people are facing charges after throwing a man off a Connecticut bridge.

Police in Shelton, Connecticut have charged 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer, 27-year-old Matthew Dorso, and 22-year-old Jennifer Hannum in connection of the incident that left a man in icy waters and in need of rescue by emergency personnel, WSFB-TV reports.

Authorities allege that Rottjer and Hannum were arguing while walking across a bridge over the Housatonic River when the victim and his brother encountered them. The victim and his brother asked Hannum if she was OK, which prompted Rottjer and Dorso to start a fight. It resulted with the victim being thrown over the bridge and into the water 45 feet below.

Video captured on a cellphone allegedly shows the victim backing up with his hand in the air before Rottjer went after him. Rottjer later confessed to police during an interview.

Rottjer, who has been charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment, is being held on $250,000 bond. Dorso was released on a promise to appear in court. He has been charged with third-degree assault. Hannum, who was charged with interfering with an officer, was released on a $1,000 bond.

Dorso and Hannum are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.