Viral Video Shows Man Pulling Knife on Student at PTA Meeting

In a video that has since gone viral, a man was filmed pulling a knife on a student during a PTA meeting.

I protested peacefully this morning and got suspended. A man threatened a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and got gently escorted from the school. Show me the logic. pic.twitter.com/dCzcn5DARG — jo (@jo_herman16) March 14, 2018

In the video, the man, who is much bigger than the student he appears to be attempting to intimidate, says, “I’m considerably larger than you, okay? If something happened, if I decided to attack you, it would take the 3-5 minutes to come here. Probably 10 if the traffic is bad.”

At this point he pulled out a knife, held it up, and said, “What are you going to do now?”

Arguably, while his demeanor is intense, it should be noted that he does not appear to be actively threatening the student, rather, it seems he is trying to make the point that a criminal could harm with even a knife and the police would not be able to help for some time.

Many people on Twitter called the man out, with one student tweeting, “Seriously? A grown man pulled out a KNIFE in front of a STUDENT, clearly trying to intimidate and scare them from standing up for what they believe in (PEACEFULLY). What is wrong with adults in this country? And why on earth did none of the other adults even stand up?”

The incident came the same day as U.S. students across the nation peacefully protested for stricter guns laws by participating in a school walkout.

In related news, the protest was organized as a result of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As has been widely reported, on Feb. 14 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into the school and opened fire, killing 17 students and teachers.

In the days after the tragic Parkland shooting, Ohio’s governor softened his Second Amendment stance on his campaign website.

CNN reports that the page was previously titled, “Defending the Second Amendment,” and featured photos of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in an ammunition store.

Sometime in the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, the page title was changed to “COMMON SENSE ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT,” and much of the verbiage was altered as well.

“John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative, Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems,” the page description read following the changes. “In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action.”

“John Kasich has spoken out on the need for reasonable reforms to prevent future massacres – including the potential of expanding background checks on gun sales and limiting the ability to sell weapons that have often been used in mass killings,” the description continued. “As Governor, he recently challenged a bipartisan working group of gun owners and gun control advocates to find common ground that will protect the 2nd Amendment and save lives.”

“The 2nd Amendment is one of the most divisive issues in our country. Leadership requires the willingness to tackle these issues and to find solutions. Our country and our children deserve that leadership,” the policy stance concluded.