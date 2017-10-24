Security Camera Catches Man Pooping on Doorstep

Imagine Sara Price’s surprise when she opened the door to her West Yorkshire, England home to find a stranger squatting with his pants around his ankles on her doorstep.

That’s what happened to Price, 42, when her son said it looked like one of Price’s friends was at the front door. Home security footage shows Price interrupting a man pooping on Price’s doorstep before he allegedly told her, “don’t worry love, I’ll put it in your garbage can.”

Price said she sprayed the man with a hose before he ran off with his pants around his ankles.

The security footage was shared by Price’s 19-year-old daughter, Aurora, who said that neither of them knew the culprit.

“We have cameras outside our front door and you can see the screen from inside,” Aurora told The Sun. “My brother was downstairs eating his breakfast and my mom has a friend who is bald so he just thought it was him on the camera.”

“My brother shouted my mom down to tell her that her friend was at the door. She came down and opened the door to see this strange man squatting on her doorstep,” she added. “Then she realized he was actually pooping in front of her.”

Aurora said Price asked the man “what he thought he was doing,” and that she gave him “a chance to realize he was doing something wrong. I think she handled it pretty well.”

But the man simply “turned around and said ‘don’t worry love, I’ll put it in your garbage can after I’ve done.’”

“I don’t think she believed what was happening or wanted to believe what was happening,” Aurora said. “She told him that he wasn’t to put anything in her garbage can and asked him to leave.”

But when the man didn’t stop, Price “decided to go and get the hose.”

She even said that the man brought his own roll of toilet paper.

“He actually finishes off and wipes, I think he had a full roll of toilet paper in his pocket just in case,” she said. “As he was putting the tissue in the garbage my mom managed to spray him with the hosepipe.”

“She didn’t want to hurt him but I think that was the only way she could think of getting rid of him,” she said.

Aurora says that they haven’t seen the man since he ran away, but that he left his mess despite his promise to throw it away.

“My mom had to shovel it up and get rid of it. It was disgusting, no one should have to clean that up,” she said. “It’s gross I don’t know how someone can get that desperate.”

“We have no idea who he is or where he is from but we just want to show him that behavior like this isn’t acceptable. It’s vile,” she added.

