Man Finds Nude Burglary Suspect Asleep in His Bed

A California man arriving home from work discovered a woman he did not know, naked and asleep in his bed.

Authorities told the Associated Press that the unidentified said this “strange saga” began Tuesday when he found a ripped parcel on his porch, along with a utility knife that had previously been inside the home.

When entering his home in the farming city of Anderson, the man found a sandwich with a bite taken out of it and an open beer. He also noticed a pack of cigarettes were missing. Following the trail, he found someone had recently showered and had “strange clothes” strewn out on the floor.

Upon entering his bedroom, he found a naked woman sleeping in his bed. When he woke her up, he called 911. While he was speaking with a dispatcher, the woman got dressed and wandered outside to the porch, sitting in a chair with his pack of cigarettes.

Authorities report they arrested Michelle Watkins, 33, of Junction City, a small town about 65 miles from where she was arrested. The AP reports she was jailed for “lack of $25,000 bail on suspicion of residential burglary, petty theft and possession of stolen property.”

Records indicate she is not represented by an attorney.

