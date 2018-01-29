Man Attempts to Murder Wife After She Discovers His Affair With Student

A former Michigan teacher attempted to murder his wife after she found evidence of an affair he was having with a student.

In June, James Chelekis, 32, allegedly attempted to murder his wife, Amanda Chelekis, after she found evidence that he was having an affair, CBS News reports. According to Amanda, who was unaware that the affair was with a middle school student, the two had spent the night discussing the incident and had agreed to attend marriage counseling, but her husband ended up slashing her throat instead.

“Standing behind me, he kissed my forehead and slit my throat from one side to the other,” Amanda said in court. “The trauma I was forced to endure was horrendous.”

Amanda, a registered nurse, was able to control the bleeding for more than an hour before her husband eventually called for help.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the 32-year-old, a math teacher at Crestwood Middle School, had texted, chatted with and shared photos with a 14-year-old girl that suggested they had begun a sexual relationship.

Chelekis pleaded no contest to attempted murder in Kent County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23, reports. He also pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct related to the affair he had with a 14-year-old student.

Chelekis has been charged with 15 to 40 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge, which will be served concurrently with the attempted murder sentence.

Amanda, who shares two daughters with her husband, has since filed for divorce.