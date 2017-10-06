New ‘Vegas Strong’ Ad Shares Powerful Message From the City

On Sunday night, Las Vegas saw an unprecedented attack when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds.

Since the shooting, the city has come together in a display of strength, with many establishments releasing statements proclaiming the city #VegasStrong.

The city has since released a new commercial in the wake of the tragedy, with the ad praising the heroic actions of victims and first responders on Sunday as well as the strength of the city.

“Strength isn’t anger. Strength isn’t vengeful. Strength isn’t rage. Strength is unity,” the ad begins. “Strength is valet parkers who become medics, mothers who become emergency responders, sisters who shield brothers because they love them with a love that has no bounds.”

The ad is voiced by former tennis star Andre Agassi and begins with a far-off view of the Vegas Strip before zooming in on the brightly-lit street.

“Strength is first responders who tirelessly carry visitors and locals alike to safety until sunrise,” the voiceover continues. “It’s our medics and surgeons, all of them, who come running to the calls of those in need. It’s the police who turn over every stone to make this city safe again. It’s the local businesses that became sanctuaries for people to run to.”

“Strength isn’t evil or misguided. Strength is the voice of community and love in the face of the unspeakable. Strength is when we all pull together and rise up.”

“Strength is what we all are today and strength is our promise for tomorrow.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @LuxorLV