Women Outraged Over Man’s Comment at March in California

Thousands of women gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second annual nationwide Women March. But not everybody who attended was in solidarity for the cause.

A trio of men — one holding a Donald Trump flag, one holding a megaphone and one holding the speaker, stood alongside the road where the women were marching. The man with the speaker began to repeatedly shout, “It’s not your body! It’s not your body!” All three were wearing Donald Trump shirts.

It’s unclear whether the trio were referencing abortion, women’s right or sexual harassment, all things women across the country have been marching for.

The crowd for the march was estimated at 600,000 for Los Angeles, 300,000 in Chicago and 200,000 in New York City, though there were many other protests in smaller cities.

Many celebrities also took part in the marches, including Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Halsey, Christie Brinkley, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Connie Britton, Adam Scott and Natalie Portman.

Davis made potentially the biggest impact of any celebrity, as she gave a rousing speech during the Los Angeles march.

“We fall asleep when we’re moving ahead and we don’t look to the left and right and see that we’re not including people in this move-ahead. Because really, at the end of the day, we only move forward when it doesn’t cost us anything,” she said. “But I’m here today saying that no one and nothing can be great unless it costs you something.”

“One out of every five women will be sexually assaulted and raped before she reaches the age of 18,” she continued. “One of out six boys. If you are a woman of color and you are raped before you reach the age of 18 then you are 66 percent of being sexually assaulted again.”