Los Angeles Rattled by 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake on Earth Day
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook Los Angeles during the early morning hours of Earth Day. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit just after 12:03 a.m. Wednesday and was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, ABC 7 reports. It had a depth of 7 miles. The quake was initially listed at 3.8.
A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020
According to the Los Angeles Times, the quake occurred in the vicinity of the Newport-Inglewood fault zone, which is considered one of Southern California’s top seismic danger zones and was responsible for the .4 Long Beach earthquake of 1933 that killed approximately 120 people. It added that over the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes in the area.
According to reports, the earthquake was felt throughout the Los Angeles area, with a map from USGS showing that the rattling was felt over an area stretching from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim, and from Camarillo to San Bernardino. The Los Angeles Times reports that it was "enough to rattle dishes and windows and rock parked cars." It prompted a number of people to flock to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted.
You’re telling me the earthquake busted in mere minutes after it becoming earth day?? An icon— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020
Solid earthquake felt here to keep me awake #holdmybreath #aftershock— Nancy Travis (@NancyATravis) April 22, 2020
Woke up to a jolt! 3.8 #earthquake centured about 6 miles away from me, near View Park-Windsor Hills, less than a mile from Inglewood. But it felt like it was centered underneath my house. Here’s how it sounded in my kitchen. Turn your sound up it’s quick. 😳@KTLAWeekendAM pic.twitter.com/037WmKKgg0— Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) April 22, 2020
earthquake twitter is the best twitter because for one brief shining moment everyone sets aside all their arguments and differences at the same time to all tweet the word “earthquake”— jonny sun (@jonnysun) April 22, 2020
An #earthquake during a global pandemic is fucking freaky man.— Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) April 22, 2020
Fault had to remind us she still a bad bitch— don’t forget your tile (@danielleradford) April 22, 2020
Me when people make jokes and memes about these small earthquakes and then thinking about the big one. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/TPq58NFbWD— Michael Daniel (@ihavetowin) April 22, 2020
MOTHER FUCKING EARTHQUAKE .......... not after i just got done watching Infinity War again Jesus.— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) April 22, 2020
Me making sure the floor shaking wasn’t MY FATASS walking to the kitchen to eat some more #earthquake #LAEarthquake pic.twitter.com/0VuFVvnaW1— Joshua (@Jooshuaa_aa) April 22, 2020
Mother Nature gave us an #earthquake on Earth Day. Talk about a toxic relationship; here we are celebrating you and you’re trying to kill us. pic.twitter.com/WjDOfFV2oy— Tashdeed Faruk (@VeniVidiVici__8) April 22, 2020
Yikes, quarantine earthquake. I don't usually feel them on my side of LA... but, def felt that one— Malik Forté 🎤 (@Malik4Play) April 22, 2020
An earthquake?? In this economy???— Melissa Gomez (@MelissaGomez004) April 22, 2020
Was the #Earthquake foretelling The Big One? Will Yellowstone finally blow it's shit and drive us into an Extinction Level Event?! Will we die from either the Ronas or the civil unrest resulting from them?!
Stay tuned for the next installment of Worst Year Yet. pic.twitter.com/ZWKZQYKHpI— Gone Green (@sheep_awake) April 22, 2020
Just felt an earthquake for the first time in my life and that was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) April 22, 2020