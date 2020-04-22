Los Angeles Rattled by 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake on Earth Day

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook Los Angeles during the early morning hours of Earth Day. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit just after 12:03 a.m. Wednesday and was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, ABC 7 reports. It had a depth of 7 miles. The quake was initially listed at 3.8.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, the quake occurred in the vicinity of the Newport-Inglewood fault zone, which is considered one of Southern California’s top seismic danger zones and was responsible for the .4 Long Beach earthquake of 1933 that killed approximately 120 people. It added that over the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes in the area.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt throughout the Los Angeles area, with a map from USGS showing that the rattling was felt over an area stretching from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim, and from Camarillo to San Bernardino. The Los Angeles Times reports that it was "enough to rattle dishes and windows and rock parked cars." It prompted a number of people to flock to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted.