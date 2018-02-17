Locals Compile Massive Memorial for Florida School Shooting Victims

The residents of Parkland, Florida won’t soon forget the tragic shooting that took place Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and they’re now holding memorials and vigils for those lost throughout the weekend.

A new video from ABC News surveys some of the candles, flowers, toys and cards left out in memory of the 17 people killed by Nikolas Cruz earlier this week. The video pans across a table covered in lit candles, bouquets, stuffed animals and hand-written letters.

The footage also observes small tributes placed at the foot of a tree or tied to the trunk with ribbon. The shooting took place on Valentine’s Day, leading many to adopt a theme of love in their condolences.

Candles, crosses and portraits are lined up in remembrance of the victims of the deadly shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, leaving 17 dead. https://t.co/m5ui3LEeD3 pic.twitter.com/ST1WJxcsoM — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2018

The survivors and families of the victims of the shooting have been extremely vocal since that violent afternoon. Many of the students who were in the building have become outspoken on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms, and some are requesting meetings with President Trump and other lawmakers to discuss gun reform.

The shooting at Stoneman Douglas High was the 19th mass shooting of 2018, and many people, including the survivors of Wednesday’s attack, are making it known that they’re sick of the rhetoric that’s become common during these times. They want to see measurable change in policy.

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren’t there, you don’t know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

In addition to the memorials and vigils, the people of Parkland are organizing a “Rally to Support Firearm Safety Legislation” on Saturday, just three days after the shooting. Many members of the community have channeled their grief into activism, vowing not to let this happen again.

The rally will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the federal courthouse on East Broward Boulevard.

How many more innocent lives need to be taken before there is actual change? Come out and support today to show that enough is enough, that more people don’t need to die because of this. #NEVERAGAIN #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/LnVwMgoCIP — Jose Iglesias (@jiglesias0811) February 17, 2018

Nikolas Cruz, the former student who confessed to the shooting, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He’s currently being held without bond, and intends to plead guilty, according to his public defender.

Cruz was expelled from Stoneman Douglas High last year after getting into a fight on campus and repeatedly making threats against others. He was reportedly not to be allowed on school grounds with a backpack.

Cruz entered his former school around the time of dismissal. with an AR-15 assault rifle. He murdered 17 people and injured 15 others. Police caught him near the school attempting to flee.