LeBron James Calls out Donald Trump for Steph Curry Comments With Harsh Message

LeBron James has shot back at Donald Trump following his tweet rescinding fellow NBA player, Steph Curry’s invitation for the Golden State Warriors’ championship meet-and-greet at the White House.

James responded to Trump’s tweet, defending Curry, his frequent on-court rival, sharing a message on the social network for the sitting president and calling him a “bum.”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“U bum,” James wrote. “[Steph Curry] already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

The 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player also expressed his concerns about the president in a video further explaining his thoughts.

“It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

“It’s basically at a point where I’m just a little frustrated, man, because this guy that we’ve put in charge has tried to divide us once again,” James said. “Obviously we all know what happened with Charlottesville and the divide that caused. Now, it’s hitting home for me even more because he’s using sports as a platform to try and divide us.”

He went on to add that sports is one of the things that “brings us together.

“The passion it has, how much we love and care, the friendships it creates,” he continued. “For him to use this platform to divide us even more is not something I can stand for and not something I can be quiet about.”

James’ comments are also in reference to Trump’s recent remarks about NFL players, Jemele Hill and Colin Kaepernick who have been refusing to stand for the national anthem in protest of the wrongdoings to African-Americans and minorities.

Trump may be the president, but James is still “The King” — even on Twitter. His tweet to Trump was shared more than the president’s top pinned tweet (more than 79,000) in less than half an hour, raking in more than 1.1 million likes.

