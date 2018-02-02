‘Law & Order: SVU’ Caterers Cause Bomb Scare in NYC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit found itself in the middle of some real-life drama on Thursday when the show’s crew wound up in the middle of a bomb scare.

The film’s crew was shooting a scene just outside of a Manhattan courthouse in New York City on Thursday around 11:45 p.m.. As they packed up, they briefly left an urn filled with apple cider from catering wrapped in cellophane on a park bench.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The urn was left unattended for a few minutes, and when a passerby saw it, they mistook the wrapped urn for a bomb and called 9-1-1.

According to the New York Daily News, the New York Police Department blocked off an entire city block and brought in their bomb squad. They quickly figured out there was no danger.

“It was only apple cider,” caterer Luis Rodriguez told the paper. “Somebody called the police because they thought it was a bomb … there was no real bomb. It was crazy they thought it.”

The paper noted the 9-1-1 caller panicked when she saw a wire sticking out of the urn, though that turned out to be connected to the plug to keep the cider from spilling out.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs every Wednesday on NBC.