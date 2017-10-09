Las Vegas Halloween Stores Still Selling Toy Guns

In the aftermath of the shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, costume stores in Las Vegas are continuing to sell toy guns.

The fake firearms are available in many stores in the area, and TMZ reached out to a number of them to ask whether they would still be offering the toys.

While many expressed that they were going to continue selling them, the stores did mention that there was going to be a new ground rule. In the past, customers were permitted to test and play with the toy guns. However, customers will no longer be allowed to do so because they fear that other patrons could be scared, especially the children.

This past week, a gunman, who has been identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on concertgoers watching country music star Jason Aldean. Paddock created a sniper’s nest in his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the authorities were able to get to him.

In the incident, 58 people were killed with more than 500 others being injured. It has been labeled as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At this time, the investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting. Most recently, the FBI conducted a second search of Paddock’s home.