Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend May Know More, Sheriff Suggests

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooter’s girlfriend may be hiding information from the authorities.

During an interview this week, Lombardo explained the shooter, Stephen Paddock, stockpiled “hundreds of guns” and it is hard to imagine that he did so while keeping his actions entirely confidential from his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

“There is a lot of people that have hundreds and hundreds of guns, but for this individual to do it at a certain point in time and to do it all with such robust action, you would think that Ms. Danley would have some information associated with that,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in an interview with CBS News affiliate KLAS-Las Vegas Now. “But currently we haven’t been able to pull that out of her, if it’s in her.”

This was the first time Lombardo has spoken out in a TV appearance in three weeks. He explained that the police are still trying to determine Paddock’s motive for carrying out the horrific attack in which 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

“It could have been prevented on many levels,” Lombardo said. “Marilou Danley, his brother, anybody that may have had some modicum of information that would have presented this individual’s state of mind, but apparently right now we don’t know that.”

Lombardo also took the chance in the interview to blast those forming conspiracy theories regarding the incident. He said “conspiracy theories and thinking that we are trying to hide stuff or are conspiring together to hide stuff is ridiculous.”

“I’m amazed at people’s mental state to post the stuff that they post,” Lombardo said. “I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but I wish I could locate some of these individuals or have them present themselves to me personally and I’ll show them what happened out there.”