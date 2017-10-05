Video Shows Instagram Celebrity Dan Bilzerian Running Toward Sounds of Vegas Gunfire

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

New video showing Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian during the Las Vegas shooting has surfaced.

When the gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Bilzerian was standing backstage watching country star Jason Aldean perform.

Bilzerian was filmed running towards the gunfire, which was coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. He made an attempt to help the police, but he was told not to try and intervene. The video above shows Bilzerian asking a police officer for a firearm, but is turned down as he is not a law enforcement official.

Bilzerian also captured footage of the massacre himself. He explained to the camera that he had just seen a woman lying dead.

“Trying to go grab a gun,” he says in the clip. “I’m f—— headed back. … Saw a girl get shot in the face right next to me, her f—— brains hanging out.”

Bilzerian, with more than 23 million followers, has been labeled the “King of Instagram.” He once trained to be a Navy SEAL, although never becoming one, and is also a professional poker player.

In Sunday night’s massacre, which has been labeled the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, 58 people were killed with more than 530 others being injured. Over the course of the last few days, investigators have uncovered a number of details about the gunman and his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley. Learn more here.