Donald Trump Offers ‘Warmest Condolences’ to Las Vegas Victims

America woke up to tragedy on Monday morning, as news began to break regarding a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip. A domestic terrorist opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing over 50 people and becoming the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter a few hours later to respond to the tragedy. Trump said that his “warmest condolences and sympathies” were with the victims and their families.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He ended the tweet with nothing more than a simple, “God bless you!” At this time, President Trump hasn’t given any other word on the tragedy.

Police have identified the terrorist as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a man local to Las Vegas. From the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paddock fired an automatic weapon into the crowd during country singer Jason Aldean’s set.

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, Paddock was the only suspect in the shooting, and he is now deceased.

At this time, no motive for the horrendous act has been identified. At least 50 fatalities have been confirmed, with over 200 reportedly injured at time of publication.