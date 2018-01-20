Police Say Las Vegas Gunman Had Illicit Porn on His Computer

New details have recently emerged about Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, with one being that police found illicit pornography on his computer.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo detailed, among other things, that investigators found child pornography on Paddock’s personal computer, as reported by The Daily Mail.

It was also revealed that the gunman’s search history included terms such as “How tall is Mandalay Bay,” “Life is Beautiful,” and “Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Performing Arts Center,” as well as inquires about the Neon Museum, the Mob Museum and Discovery Children’s Museum.

Sheriff Lombardo also clarified that no charges were being brought against Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in connection with the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Following the press conference, Sheriff Lombardo release a preliminary report that he referred to as “Cliffs Notes” for the Metropolitan Police Department’s extensive investigation into the senseless massacre.

“Due to the magnitude of this investigative response and the number of victims associated with this incident, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo felt it was important to author an overview of all investigative work accomplished in the aftermath of 1 October,” the report states.

The 81-page report details a timeline of the events that led to the fateful night Paddock opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and injuring over 400 before taking his own life.

It also includes a list of all the firearms, weapons, and accessories that were discovered in the Mandalay Bay corner suite that Paddock occupied, as well as a history of all the weapons he ever purchased on record.

“Over the course of the last year, Paddock began to buy firearms and Danley believed it was a hobby of his,” the report details.

In addition to all the new info released on Paddock and the subsequent investigation of his crime, Sheriff Lombardo also briefly addressed the reports that the FBI have opened a investigation into a person of interest in the shooting.

He did clarify, however, that Paddock was the only shooter, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault responded to inquiries about the new development, saying though an email, “The FBI does not comment on pending investigations.”