Krispy Kreme Will Release Donut-Infused Ice Cream Shakes, Ice Cream Sandwiches

Krispy Kreme has set its sights on a new frontier, bringing doughnut ice cream sandwiches and ice cream shakes to life. If you ever wanted ice cream inside a doughnut, the new treats will finally make your dreams come true. Unfortunately, they are only available at one Krispy Kreme at the moment.

According to Brand Eating, the ice cream menu items are available at the new Krispy Kreme in Concord, North Carolina. Customers there can get new doughnut-infused ice cream in milkshake and ice cream sandwich form. But these are not just any old ice cream sandwiches — they are scoops of ice cream between sliced Original Glazed Donuts.

The Scoop Sandwiches, as the chain dubbed them, are available with several different flavors of ice cream: Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch. You can also add whatever toppings you want, from syrup to sprinkles.

The milkshake flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and Oreo Cookies & Kreme. They are each topped with whipped creme and a doughnut around the straw.

The North Carolina location provides customers with a preview of the first Krispy Kreme redesign in a decade. Aside from the doughnut ice cream sandwiches, fans can expect an “enhanced doughnut theater experience” at the new shop, giving them an even better look at the donut-making process.

The redesign also includes new lighted doughnut menu displays and menu boards. You can also order online and pick-up in store, and there will be an expanded drive-thru.

As CNN notes, the chain also plans to give fans options for five different doughnut glazes and 10 different toppings. They plan to open 450 shops around the world by 2022, including 45 new ones in the U.S. alone.

One of the new locations will be a 24-hour shop in New York’s Times Square. The location will include a glaze waterfall.

Krispy Kreme plans to remodel all current 350 shops in the U.S. and internationally, although not all shop experiences will be the same. Once ice cream is added to a location, it is there to stay. However, flavors might rotate seasonally.

Krispy Kreme is owned by JAB Holdings, which is based in Luxembourg. JAB was at the center of a controversy earlier this year, when the Reimann family, which has a controlling stake in the company, confirmed their Nazi ancestors used slave labor during World War II. The family agreed to donate $11 million to a charity following the three-year investigation they commissioned.

Photo credit: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images