Kobe Bryant: Video Footage Shows Heartbreaking Moment Bryant’s Youth Team Start to Pray When They Learn of His Death

Young players and coaches alike at Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Academy all took a knee in the middle of their games on Sunday as soon as those inside were made aware of his tragic death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers were on their way to the basketball tournament when their chopper crashed, leading to all nine passengers’ deaths. In an emotional video, someone used their phone to record the honorary moment of prayer and silence for the victims of the crash.

“Solidarity, sorrow and compassion filled the room,” former NFL player Lawyer Milloy wrote.

Someone, who appears to be a coach, gave a sweet eulogy for the former Los Angeles Lakers player to the families and friends who have been shook to their core.

“Honor him with who you are, as people and as players,” he started. “We have to make sure we go forward strong and unite.”

“The most important thing is how we treat our daughters and how we treat our families,” he explained.

Several people could be heard crying in the background as they embraced the somber feeling inside of the gym.

On Sunday, the devastating news broke that the helicopter carrying the basketball retiree and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, crashed. The remains of three people were found within 24 hours but those involved in the cleanup say that the crash is pretty extensive and will take a while to clean up.

As news continues to develop, professionals and fans alike are trying to piece the puzzle together as to what could have gone wrong. It was announced quickly after the news broke that the helicopter was flying in what’s considered to be dangerous conditions, the Los Angeles police department even grounded their choppers because it was considered to be that dangerous. Now, a number of pilots are coming forward to put in their expert knowledge together to try and give some reason as to why the tragedy happened in the first place.

A few have spoken to TMZ and believe that the pilot misjudged the nearby mountain terrain. As they’ve based their assessment on the flight tracker and the accident scene, they believe the Zobayan may have assumed that he cleared all of the mountains and was proceeding to back to his back his destination when he hit another mountain. At one point, the aircraft’s elevation dropped dramatically from over 2,000 feet to 1,700 feet. While it was likely to go under the fog, it seems as though the pilot misjudged the landscape entirely.

