Kim Jong-un's Reported Death Has People Firing off 'Team America: World Police' Tweets
There's been quite a bit of confusion over the status of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. On Saturday, it was reported that Kim had died following a botched heart surgery. However, those initial reports were refuted by both South Korean and U.S. intelligence.
While there is no certain answer at this time, thanks in part to the dictatorship's very restricted flow of information, especially in regards to Kim and his health. As a result, citizens in the capital city of Pyongyang has seen its store shelves wiped out due to panic buying among its residence. Outside of North Korea, some people seem to have found a renewed interest in James Franco and Seth Rogen's satire The Interview. Others, however, have gone straight to Twitter to reminisce about the 2004 comedy Team America: World Police.
The feature from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone featured the use of vintage marionettes to tell the story of an elite group of spies who defend America. The movie's villain was Kim Jong il, Kim's father and his predecessor as North Korea's Supreme Leader. Even though it came out 16 years ago, it was still fresh on people's minds when the news started circulating.
Kim Jong-Un not dead,just filming team America part 2 pic.twitter.com/LYXc8rxeN5— biatch (@dave96685226) April 26, 2020
Given the Kim Jong Un news, I feel a required rewatch of Team America coming on...— Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) April 26, 2020
I strongly believe the world needs a Team America sequel at this time.#AmericaFuckYeah— jared (@jared_za) April 26, 2020
Broke: The Interview
Woke: Team America: World Police— Wyatt (@RealWynotm3) April 26, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Team America confirms #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/kH3hTEitXU— RJ Orlando 👽 (@RJ_Orlando12) April 25, 2020
If kim jong uns dead, can we get team america 2— Rickety Cricket (@Struan_cairns98) April 25, 2020
Can you believe Team America was two North Korean heads of state ago— Bennett's Demilich (@jcbonthedl) April 27, 2020
Cant wait for Team America 2 now #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/nCvsdDaHwp— robavfc (@burtmacklin316) April 25, 2020
Is it bad that the only thing that comes to mind when hearing “Kim Jong Un’s life in grave danger” is the potential for a Team America 2? Puppet sex scenes just hit different.— David Carmona (@daveecarmona) April 21, 2020
FWIW: I never thought 'The Interview' was as entertaining as 'Team America: World Police'. pic.twitter.com/LBCxbjxbNs— 𝗜𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 😷⛷🇦🇺🦘イアン ファロー (@ianfarrow) April 25, 2020
Does anyone know where Team America was deployed last? pic.twitter.com/VdIU69F4UE— At Storms End, awaiting Funyun Knight (@Obienator) April 25, 2020
If Kim Jong Un is indeed dead, there goes my hopes of a Team America: World Police sequel 😢 pic.twitter.com/LOwRNAwz70— Manuel de la Fuente (@manueldlfh) April 26, 2020
So Kim Jong Un may or may not be dead and all I can think about is how Team America: World Police ripped his old man to shreds.— essential anastasia beaverhausen 🌻 (@ItsKrisRose) April 25, 2020
Ya know what's great? And awful and hilarious all at the same time? Team America: World Police— Brianne (@TheBriBri) April 26, 2020