Kim Jong-un's Reported Death Has People Firing off 'Team America: World Police' Tweets

There's been quite a bit of confusion over the status of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. On Saturday, it was reported that Kim had died following a botched heart surgery. However, those initial reports were refuted by both South Korean and U.S. intelligence.

While there is no certain answer at this time, thanks in part to the dictatorship's very restricted flow of information, especially in regards to Kim and his health. As a result, citizens in the capital city of Pyongyang has seen its store shelves wiped out due to panic buying among its residence. Outside of North Korea, some people seem to have found a renewed interest in James Franco and Seth Rogen's satire The Interview. Others, however, have gone straight to Twitter to reminisce about the 2004 comedy Team America: World Police.

The feature from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone featured the use of vintage marionettes to tell the story of an elite group of spies who defend America. The movie's villain was Kim Jong il, Kim's father and his predecessor as North Korea's Supreme Leader. Even though it came out 16 years ago, it was still fresh on people's minds when the news started circulating.