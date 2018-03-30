Kentucky Mom Arrested After Forcing Teenager to Drink Alcohol

A mother in Kentucky is behind bars after she allegedly forced her teenage daughter to drink alcohol.

Miranda Polston, 34, of Somerset, Kentucky, has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse after she reportedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to drink “excessive amounts” of alcohol in order to teach her a lesson, WNDU 16 reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Somerset police, who arrested Polston after receiving an anonymous tip about a video of the incident on social media, Polston caught her daughter drinking alcohol on Saturday, March 10. In an attempt to punish the teenager and teach her a lesson, Polston forced the 14-year-old to drink alcohol to the point of “extreme intoxication to get her sick,” according to WKYT.

“Ms. Polston told our detective that she was trying to prove to her daughter that alcohol was bad by forcing her to drink more alcohol,” Capt. Mike Correll told KOB4.

Parts of the incident, which were captured on video and later posted to social media, show the teen being held in a chair so that she would not fall over. One male juvenile was holding her up while another was offering her more alcohol.

“She tells her mother no, screams it out a couple of times in the video. And the mother continues to force her to drink alcohol,” Correll said.

At one point in the video, Polston reportedly tells her daughter that she could be on MTV and make $1 million. Later in the video, the teen is heard making a “gurgling sound” as she is fed more alcohol. Polston and the other juveniles are then seen laughing as the 14-year-old fell face-first on the floor.

Polston is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. She reportedly plans on fighting the charge, claiming that the incident is being perceived in an unfair manner.