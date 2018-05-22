Kensington Palace Releases Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at First Royal Event as Newlyweds

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first public event as a married couple on Tuesday, according to a post by Kensington Palace.

The newlyweds have delayed their honeymoon to make a few public appearances, the first of which took place on Tuesday afternoon. They joined other members of the royal family at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

Photos of the event were uploaded by the official Kensington Palace Twitter page, which tracks the work of Prince Harry and Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration,” a post read. “The event celebrates the Patronages, charities and Military affiliations The Prince supports, as well as the emergency service personnel.”

“This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple,” Kensington Palace continued. “And Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince’s Patronages at Buckingham Palace.”

Prince Harry gave a speech at the event, both as Prince Charles’ son and in his new capacity as the Duke of Sussex. A transcript of the speech was posted on the Royal Family’s website.

“We are here today to reflect on, and to celebrate, my father’s dedicated support to all of you and the work that you do,” the 33-year-old said. He went on to address the 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena. Tuesday was the one year anniversary of the attack, and Prince Harry asked for a moment of remembrance for the tragic day. He then went on to praise his father’s lifelong work.

“It really is amazing to see so many of you here today for this family celebration,” he said. “I say ‘family’ because this is a chance for us to honour The Prince of Wales’s work over the last forty plus years, with all of his charities, patronages and military associations – and, as you all know, my father views all of your organisations like an extended family.”

He went on to praise every aspect of his father’s work, including his humility, before turning to his skills as a dad.

“You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone,” he said. “You have created an incredible body of work that has, and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people’s lives both here and around the world.”

“With that, Ladies and Gentlemen, please can I ask you to join me in wishing The Prince of Wales a very Happy Birthday – 6 months ahead of his 70th! How very Royal!” Harry added.