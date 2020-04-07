Kennedy Tragedy: Body of Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Maeve Found, Son’s Body Still Undiscovered

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, was found on Monday, Maryland officials said. McKean and her son, 8-year-old Gideon, went missing in the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week. The two were last seen on Thursday afternoon, when they paddled their canoe into a cove in search of a ball.

Maryland Natural Resources police said McKean’s body was found around 5:30 p.m. ET Monday, reports CBS Baltimore. Her body was found in about 25 feet of water, about 2.5 miles from Townsend’s home in Shady Side, Maryland. Gideon’s body has not been found, and crews will continue their search. The canoe was found overturned several miles from their last known location.

On Friday, hours after they were last seen, Townsend announced the search for her daughter and grandson became a recovery mission. “With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” she said. “Maeve was vivid. You always knew when she was in a room. Her laughter was loud, unabashed and infectious. She did everything with her full self and her whole heart.”

McKean is survived by her husband David McKean and their two other children, Gabriella, 7, and Toby, 2. On Friday, David shared a heartbreaking statement on his Facebook page, calling her his “best friend” and “soulmate.” He also asked others to help him keep the memory of his wife and son alive.

“There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from so many people. Given who Maeve and Gideon were, I am not the least surprised,” David wrote. “I am trying my best to respond. Many have asked what they can do. I don’t have any answers for that right now. If people have photos of Maeve or Gideon, those would be great for us to have, especially for me to share with Gabriella and Toby. And feel free to tell stories here.”

On Sunday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a photo of the sympathy cards posted outside McKean’s home in Washington D.C. The family held a memorial service using Zoom, led by Tim Shriver.

“Our hearts are crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world,” Townsend said in a statement Friday. “My family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss.”