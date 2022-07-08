Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA Moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare PDA moment during the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor, England this week. ET reports that William was played in the big polo match, and even won, with his lovely bride on hand to show her support. Following Williams' big win, the pair shared an embrace and the Duke of Cambridge planted a sweet kiss on his Duchess. The couple has been married for more than a decade, having wed back in 2011. They share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Photos of their recent heartwarming moment can be seen below.

The new photos come the same week that Prince William penned a heartfelt letter honoring his late mother Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. According to PEOPLE, the 40-year-old wrote a heartfelt letter to the winners of the Diana Award, which honors people between the ages of nine and 25 for their important humanitarian work and social action. In a statement to this year's recipients — written on official Kensington Palace stationery emblazoned with the royal's cipher, a "W" — William called them all "an inspiration."

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge looked adorable at the charity polo match today – so many cute moments! 😍 The Duchess of Cambridge was so proud of Prince William's win! 🥇🏇 11 years of marriage and they are still so loved-up! 😊❤ #DukeandDuchessofCambridge #CoupleGoals #love pic.twitter.com/WxiWkrTW97 — Pooja (@Pooja33719735) July 6, 2022

"Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts," William wrote. "I hugely admire your efforts. Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all."

He continued, "You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognizing incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them." A photo of all the recipients can be seen here.

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. Prince William was just 15 years old at the time of his mother's tragic death, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, was 12 years old.