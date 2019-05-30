Kansas Man Proposes as Tornadoes Rip Through Background of Photo

While some associate massive tornadoes with feelings of terror, one experienced storm chaser a recent storm brought about feelings of love. Adrenaline junkie and meteorologist Joey Krastel recently made headlines for proposing to his boyfriend in the midst of potentially dangerous conditions.

Krastel, 27, popped the question on Tuesday while he, boyfriend Chris Scott, and a few friends were chasing a storm in Kansas, according to NBC News. The storm caused the National Weather Service to issue a “tornado emergency” for several counties across the state, but didn’t stop Krastel and his crew. The group began their watch in Tipton, Kansas, where Krastel decided to get down on one knee.

A photo from the moment — snapped by friends who joined them on their journey — showed the tornado brewing in the background. It’s received thousands of likes on Twitter.

“It all just kind of came together and happened so quickly,” Krastel recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’”

Krastel told NBC News the tornado appears much further away in the photo than it really was. He added that during the proposal, it moved even closer.

“I called my friends to get back in the car,” he said. “I was just so emotional just because it was my happiest place, being with him next to the storms.”

The 2 loves of my life pic.twitter.com/Cv4eviechZ — Joey Krastel (@NimbusStorms) May 29, 2019

Although he risked it all to pop the question to his now-fiance in that moment, Krastel told NBC News people need to heed the warnings of weather services. He noted that storm chasing isn’t something to be taken lightly, and requires great caution.

“People need to listen to the warnings and listen to the National Weather Service and their local meteorologists,” he said. “Then know what they’re talking about and their only goal is to save you.”

He’s not giving up storm chasing anytime soon, though. For him, it’s about more than just his passion for dangerous weather.

“Every storm offers a new opportunity for data, for personal experience, for science,” he said. “Now we’re on our way down through Oklahoma and then we’ll be making our way to northern Texas to catch some storms.”

Krastel saw his first tornado when he was 4, NBC News reported. While he was initially frightened, his fear eventually evolved into obsession. Krastel now works as a weatherman and risk analyst for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, the outlet revealed. In his spare time, he chases storms and estimated that he’s chased about 70 storms.

Scott, 23, shares a similar passion for tornadoes, according to the outlet. He said he grew up watching storms with his father, and loved Twister as a kid. The pair met through Instagram, where their risky passion connected them. Scott eventually shot him a message about storm chasing, and the rest was history.

“Hey, do you actually chase tornadoes?” Krastel remembers Scott asking him. “That’s why it was always in the back of my mind to get engaged during storm chasing.”

“I felt like it would be this perfect way to seal the deal,” he added.