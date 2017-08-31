Officers Help Delivery Woman’s Baby Along Downtown Street

Two Michigan police officers have helped to safely deliver a baby along a downtown Kalamazoo street on Saturday.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officials released a public statement, revealing that two of their officers responded to the call of a medical emergency shortly after midnight of a woman in the middle of giving birth while in her car.

Police didn't identify the woman, but according to a press release state her water broke while heading to the hospital and she began to give birth. Knowing they weren't going to make it in time, the driver pulled over and parked alongside the road, calling for help.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer, Sgt. Kristie Hofer was one of the first to arrive to the scene, sharing that she could see the head of the baby beginning to crown. Hofer and another officer delivered the baby as paramedics arrived to the scene.

The parents were transported to the hospital with the department extending their "best wishes to the Baker family on the birth of their healthy baby boy."