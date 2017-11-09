Celebrity Chef John Besh Accused of ‘Sexually Abusing’ Women

Celebrity chef John Besh’s Besh Restaurant Group, which includes 12 acclaimed eateries, has been accused of fostering sexual harassment and a “bro culture,” according to a new report.

During an eight-month investigation, 25 women (nine of whom spoke on the record) told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that they were victims of sexual harassment or assault while working for BRG or at one of the restaurants.

Many women described the company as an environment where “several male co-workers and bosses touched female employees without consent, made suggestive comments about their appearance and — in a few cases — tried to leverage positions of authority for sex.”

The allegations come after two separate complaints were filed against BRG with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission since December.

In one complaint, an unnamed former employee accused Chef John Besh, who has appeared on Iron Chef, Tonight with Seth Meyers and NCIS, of coercing her “to submit to his sexual overtures” during what she described as a “months-long sexual relationship.” When she tried to end her relationship with Besh, the woman said she faced “retaliation” from some employees of BRG.

In one instance, during a business trip to Los Angeles in 2015, she says Besh “insisted” she drink a large amount of alcohol before retiring to her hotel room.

She said Besh showed up at her room and “immediately started to kiss and fondle” her. She alleged that she “was barely conscious, and easily overwhelmed by Besh, who engaged in oral sex and fell asleep.

In a trip to New York in October 2015, the claimant says Besh pressured her into saying she loved him and insisted she stay in his hotel room.

“From that time until at least May 2016, [Besh] continued to expect [the claimant] to stay in his hotel room and engage in a sexual relationship,” the report said.

When the woman tried to “disengage” from the sexual relationship, he allegedly asked [her] to help him find her “replacement.”

Besh responded in a statement, calling the relationship “consensual.”

“Two years ago, I deeply hurt those I love by thoughtlessly engaging in a consensual relationship with one member of my team,” he said. “Since then I have been seeking to rebuild my marriage and come to terms with my reckless actions given the profound love I have for my wife, my boys and my Catholic faith.

“I also regret any harm this may have caused to my second family at the restaurant group, and sincerely apologize to anyone past and present who has worked for me who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do.”

“I alone am entirely responsible for my moral failings. This is not the way the head of a company like ours should have acted, let alone a husband and father,” he added. “But it should not taint our incredible team of more than 1,000 employees, nor undermine our unyielding commitment to treating everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of gender, race, age and sexual preference.”