Joey Chestnut Sets Record in Gobbling up 11th Hot Dog Eating Title

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has set a new record, effectively gobbling up his 11th Hot Dog […]

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has set a new record, effectively gobbling up his 11th Hot Dog Eating championship title.

During the event that was televised on ESPN, Chestnut ate a total of 74 hot dogs, which is two more than he consumed during the 2017 Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, according to AP.

There were initially some issues with the hot dog consumption count, as the judges initially missed an entire plate of hot dogs that Chestnut ate, prompting a recount to take place.

Once the smoke had cleared, it became obvious that he had won the competition, beating the runner-up by 11 whole hot dogs.

Following his win, many have taken to social media to comment on Chestnut’s win and new championship record.

“Joey chestnut is the grilled cheese champ as well and real ones know that’s more American than hot dogs,” one person joked.

“They ran down every type of competitive eating contest Joey Chestnut has won and ‘Turkey (whole)’ was on that list and what the f— man,” another person quipped.

“Never before have I admitted to seeing the best athlete of all time in their respective sport during my life,” someone else tweeted. “Then I saw Joey Chestnut eat a Hot Dog.”

In addition to his new hot dog eating title, Chestnut also holds record eating titles for bratwurst, hard-boiled eggs, pork rolls, steak, matzoh balls, shrimp cocktail, deep-fried asparagus, pork ribs and mutton.

