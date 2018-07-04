Joey Chestnut Sets Record in Gobbling up 11th Hot Dog Eating Title

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has set a new record, effectively gobbling up his 11th Hot Dog Eating championship title.

During the event that was televised on ESPN, Chestnut ate a total of 74 hot dogs, which is two more than he consumed during the 2017 Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, according to AP.

There were initially some issues with the hot dog consumption count, as the judges initially missed an entire plate of hot dogs that Chestnut ate, prompting a recount to take place.

It’s a New World Record! Joey Chestnut claims his 11th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title with a record 74 dogs eaten! Chestnut now owns the 7 most hot dogs eaten at a single Nathan’s competition pic.twitter.com/NpzqIAMCLE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2018

Once the smoke had cleared, it became obvious that he had won the competition, beating the runner-up by 11 whole hot dogs.

Following his win, many have taken to social media to comment on Chestnut’s win and new championship record.

Now that Joey Chestnut has won the National Hotdog Eating Contest again, I propose a National Chestnut Gorging Contest. No harmful effects to the environment after eating them. Also, you have more time to set a record for shell disposal. pic.twitter.com/EhxmJXJhcW — Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) July 4, 2018

“Joey chestnut is the grilled cheese champ as well and real ones know that’s more American than hot dogs,” one person joked.

A Nathan’s hot dog has 24 carbs. Joey Chestnut ate 74 hot dogs. Eating 1776 carbs and 74 hot dogs on 7/4 is the most American stat in history. — Justin Karp (@jskarp) July 4, 2018

“They ran down every type of competitive eating contest Joey Chestnut has won and ‘Turkey (whole)’ was on that list and what the f— man,” another person quipped.

If you’re asking for athletes who work their bodies harder than anyone else to succeed, the list begins and ends with Joey Chestnut. pic.twitter.com/yq6Str0M6A — Will Patterson (@will_patterson7) July 3, 2018

“Never before have I admitted to seeing the best athlete of all time in their respective sport during my life,” someone else tweeted. “Then I saw Joey Chestnut eat a Hot Dog.”

BREAKING: Joey Chestnut has signed a three year deal to join the Golden State Warriors, just in case.@Reflog_18 — Wheretostickit (@wheretostickit) July 4, 2018

In addition to his new hot dog eating title, Chestnut also holds record eating titles for bratwurst, hard-boiled eggs, pork rolls, steak, matzoh balls, shrimp cocktail, deep-fried asparagus, pork ribs and mutton.