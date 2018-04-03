Budweiser and Jim Beam Team up for the Ultimate Beverage

Budweiser and Jim Beam are teaming up to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition by toasting to the future with the ultimate drink.

The all-American pair have announced that they will “introduce a new taste of history” through a cross-merchandising program starting in the spring and a new collaborative brew, Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, launching in the fall.

Starting in April, beer and bourbon fans will be able to get their hands on both of the iconic brands at bars and retail venues across the country, inspired by the “beer and bourbon shot” occasion.

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition, something that both brands managed to survive through, Budweiser and Jim Beam will be unveil a new limited-edition collaborative brew in September called Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager.

The Copper Lager is brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and a nutty taste, with caramel rye and vanilla notes.

“We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America,” Ricardo Marques, Vice President of marketing for Budweiser, said in a press release. “This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”

Vice President of marketing for Jim Beam, Rob Mason, added that the partnership “feels especially natural given our brands’ common values and the pivotal roles they’ve both played in American history. Our family distillers have produced ‘America’s Native Spirit’ since 1795, using traditions and techniques passed down through the generations. This is another exciting milestone in Jim Beam’s history.”

As delicious as the new brew will likely be, it is also important to keep it chilled.

