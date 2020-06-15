'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Calls out Conservatives Who Are Surprised About Celebrities' Political Views

✖

Beloved Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings has weighed in on the ongoing conversation about celebrities and their respective political leanings. This once again cycled back to the top amid more than two weeks of continuous Civil Rights protests across the U.S., where a number of celebrities spoke out in their favor.

This included comedian Jim Gaffigan and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who also used their social media platforms to raise awareness. Interestingly, Morello's leanings have once again taken a few people by surprise, despite a founding member of one of the most politically-minded bands of its era. On Wednesday, Jennings added to the conversation by tweeting "NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics," which was aimed at conservatives directly. He also pointed out that Cheers alum Kelsey Grammer is a Republican, to which he joked "and that's it."

To all the conservatives who found out today that Tom Morello or Jim Gaffigan don’t share their politics: it’ll be easier to get this done all at once. NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics. You get Kelsey Grammer and that’s it. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 10, 2020

Morello, who's consistently outspoken on social media, has been fervently tweeting and retweeting first-hand accounts of the protests, as well as advocating for defunding the police. Meanwhile, Gaffigan, whose standup act tends to veer more towards a love of junk food and the shame that comes along with it, had called President Donald Trump a "horrible heartless fool" on Twitter Tuesday. The comedian was responding to Trump's claim that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was severely injured by police, was actually a member of Antifa.

While Gaffigan has also managed to repurpose a lot of his older comedy bits for makeshift coronavirus PSAs of late, he had previously spoken out over the lack of coronavirus tests in the U.S. back in April. "What do we have to do to get the damn U.S. Federal Government to get a damn COVID-19 test mass-produced immediately and easily accessible to every U.S. citizen," he tweeted. "Why does it seem like the Federal Government STILL can't get ahead of this? Why do I have to post this?"

While Grammer isn't the lone Republican working in Hollywood, he has been vocal about his adherence to the basic tenets of conservativism over the years. Although, he's only tweeted once since January, which was to promote a virtual Frasier reunion on April 1.