Jim Gaffigan Lashes out in Rant Over Coronavirus Test Shortages

Jim Gaffigan has become the latest celebrity to weigh in on coronavirus. Specifically, he cited the lack of tests that are currently available in the U.S. The comedian even tweeted out a heated message on Friday, Fox News noticed that he asked what citizens had to do to “get a damn COVID-19 test?”

While tests are available for patients in the U.S., they haven’t exactly been easy to come by. There have also been take-home tests offered, though they don’t come cheap — and aren’t always accurate. “Why does it seem like the federal government STILL can’t get ahead of this,” Gaffigan tweeted. He also followed up with, “Why do I even have to post this?”

What do we have to do to get the damn US Federal Government to get a damn Covid-19 test mass produced immediately and easily accessible to every US citizen? Why does it seem like the Federal Government STILL can’t get ahead of this? Why do I have to post this? #getusadamntest — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 10, 2020

As one might expect, Gaffigan’s tweet drew a number of responses. Including those siding with him, as well as those defending President Trump and his administration’s actions during the pandemic. In a follow-up tweet, the comedian wrote that he appreciated “all the discourse about our ineffective Federal Government’s response.”

“We obviously need to motivate them to do anything,” Gaffigan continued. “This might do nothing but it’s something. I’d rather post about anything else. If you are too brainwashed, please unfollow me.”

On Tuesday, Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie, spoke to CNN about their efforts to feed medical personnel who are battling daily with coronavirus. Last month, he had announced on social media that he had canceled his upcoming standup shows in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Lima and San Jose, which many entertainers and events had done in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, there are 496,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 18,586 deaths and 28,790 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, the best method to slow the spread is to practice the social distancing guidelines, which are currently in place until the end of April, although it’s possible that the date could be pushed back. In addition to self-isolation and frequent hand-washing, making sure the high-contact spots in homes and even cars will also help people stay safe and prepared in the weeks ahead.