High-Waist, Underwear-Cut Denim Shorts Selling for $315 Are Already Sold Out

The much talked about “Janties” — high-waist, underwear-cut denim shorts that have been selling for $315 — are already mostly sold out.

According to ABC 7, the website selling the item had pretty much moved their entire inventory except for a few sizes in extra small.

The brave new fashion wear has had many people talking, with most just clearly surprised at even the idea of denim underwear.

JANTIES: Will you make these part of your summer collection? https://t.co/jlERYBxe9e pic.twitter.com/qxS357ll36 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 2, 2019

“So my friends and I send pics of the stupidest clothes we see online to each other and these obviously made the cut…but then we thought they had to be an April Fools? Please god?? #janties,” one person tweeted.

“So I just checked the fashion calendar: No wearing white after Labor Day and no wearing Janties ever,” another person said.

Yo @_YPROJECT_ where my motherfuckin janties? You sold out on this shit or are you lyin like Elon Musk?? Where’s my motherfuckin JANTIES? MY PEOPLE WANT TO SEE JANTIES ON ME MOTHERFUCKER — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) April 3, 2019

“NO I would never wear denim underwear AKA ‘janties.’ And asking people if THEY WOULD wear them seems foolish, especially when they cost over $300.. but YA NEVER KNOW,” someone else commented. “Would you rock janties? My follow up question: WHY?”

“So I guess there’s something called “janties” now? Some kind of denim underwear. Wow. o.k. Gen-X did some horrible things with denim, but even we had limits,” one other user commented.

Wait what? These go on under the trousers? Wouldn’t that be uncomfortable? They are called Janties and cost £235 a pair…ladies I suggest you cut the legs off your Jeans you’d get the same result and it would be cheaper! As sexy as they look… pic.twitter.com/6TOoPLY4nb — FlocculentDuck (@FlocculentDuck) April 3, 2019

At first, many people thought that the Janties were an April Fools joke, as one person said, “I just assumed janties were an April fools thing. Turns out, I’m the fool because they’re real. Plot twist…the real fools are anybody who would pay 300 bucks to wear those abominations.”

Turns out, however, that they are not a joke and are in-fact 100 percent real.

Oh my gosh the Levi Jeans high waist and the white tucked in button up is just the fashion trend these Janties are needing. I mean even for an April fools joke, make them more fashionable with like a crop top haha! — Danielle Marie (@Dani_geo) April 3, 2019

At this time, it does not appear to have been announced when consumers can expect the Janties to be back in stock.

