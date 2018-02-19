James Woods Stirs Social Media Storm With Second Amendment Tweet

Actor James Woods took to Twitter on Sunday to remind his followers that he supports second amendment rights, as the survivors of last week’s school shooting in Florida cry out for stricter regulation of firearms.

Woods is well-known for his pro-gun, generally right-leaning political philosophy, which he often voices on social media. Woods has weighed in on the mental health aspect of Wednesday’s shooting, but on Sunday he made a sweeping statement, apparently in response to the debate surrounding gun laws.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America is a bulwark against tyranny. That is its fundamental purpose,” he wrote.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America is a bulwark against tyranny. That is its fundamental purpose. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 18, 2018



Woods’ replies quickly filled with detractors and argumentative supporters.

“The Second makes the First possible,” wrote one follower simply.

The Second makes the First possible. — Vin Tanner (@SurburbanCowboy) February 18, 2018

“Trouble is, the all important 2nd Amendment was written when guns were NOT HIGH POWERED ASSAULT RIFLES. It’s time we rethink what should and shouldn’t be a right of the ‘free people’ of our once great nation,” wrote another.

Trouble is, the all important 2nd Amendment was written when guns were NOT HIGH POWERED ASSAULT RIFLES. It’s time we rethink what should and shouldn’t be a right of the “free people” of our once great nation #timeforachange — Jeremy (@J9L2W3) February 18, 2018

The debate isn’t contained within Woods’ sphere of influence — all across social media, cable news programming, and any other platform available, the American people are debating the laws surrounding the ownership of guns, especially assault rifles like the one Nikolas Cruz used to take 17 lives on Valentine’s Day.

The surviving students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have become pivotal in this debate, as they have declared that their school will be the last terrorized by gunman. Their school remains closed for several more days following the attack, and students are travelling to Tallahassee to go before state legislators to discuss gun legislation.

The students have also planned a march on Washington for March 24, which is coordinated along with the organizers of the women’s march. In addition, high schoolers across the nation are planning a walk-out on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

At a rally over the weekend, Stoneman Douglas students shocked the country with their willingness to channel their grief into political action.

“He wouldn’t have killed that many people with a knife,” cried Emma Gonzalez in a speech about the incident.

Cruz made an unexpected appearance in court on Monday. He’s facing 17 charges of premeditated murder.