Mass Shooting Reported at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 3:09 p.m. ET]According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is dead at the scene. It is unclear if there is a second suspect still at large.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. //t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Original Story:

Shots have been fired at a Madden NFL 2019 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Authorities are describing the incident as a “mass shooting.” Players were live streaming the video game tournament, held at GLHF Game Bar, on Twitch as the shooting began. Shots can be heard ringing out in the background of the video before the feed cuts off.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office wrote in an update. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

There is no official word concerning fatalities or injury count.

Vic Micolucci, news anchor for local TV station WJXT, reports there were 15 people shot. His sources also claim four of those victims have died.

The station is also reporting that the shots were fired inside the game room of Chicago Pizza, located next to GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing complex. It is unclear if the two facilities are connected.

Jacksonville Landing shooting: 15 total victims. 4 dead. Per my sources. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

Ryen Alemon, a witness interviewed by CNN, claimed there were possibly two shooters, with one having a laser sight. At least 20 shots rang out, and he and others then hid in the bathroom until the coast was clear.

“I was there watching True and Jo play… It happened so quick,” Alemon said. “He had a laser on the gun and he shot True… There were just so many gunshots. Twenty at the most. … I came from Texas to play. I’m just shocked… There was two of them (shooters)… Everybody was running and everybody was dropping cause they were shot. … There were at least 40 or 50 people there.”

