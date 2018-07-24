Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Namesake Fashion Company

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is shutting down her clothing and shoe company in order to pursue a future in public policy, CNN reports. Sources close to the decision-making process tell the news outlet that Trump is expected to address her company’s staff on Tuesday in New York. The fashion brand is expected to close “ASAP,” a source told the New York Post.

In a statement, Trump said that it was “the only fair outcome for my team and my partners” while her focus remains on the White House, where she became a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, in April 2017. She cited the limitations her business has been forced to operate on concerning ethics laws and perceptions that she’s profiteering off her role in the White House.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Trump said.

The 36-year-old added that she is “beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women, each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.”

A source told CNN that 18 people will be affected by the company shutting down.

The company’s president, Abigail Klum, said, “I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism.”

“We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we’ve developed for our customers,” Klum said.

After President Trump’s inauguration, her line of apparel, shoes and accessories was dropped by retail stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Jet.com, DSW, Shoes.com, Belk, ShopStyle and Gilt, Business Insider reports. Most recently, Canadian chain Hudson’s Bay parted ways with the brand earlier this month.

For Nordstrom’s part, the high-end retailer parted with Trump’s line in February 2017, citing “brand performance.”

“It just never recovered since she stepped away from the company,” an insider reportedly said.

Activists boycotted Trump’s clothing, shoe and jewelry line after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which the President could be heard bragging about groping women. After Nordstrom dropped the brand, Donald tweeted that his daughter had “been treated so unfairly” by the department store chain.

Soon after, presidential aide Kellyanne Conway told Americans to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during an interview with Fox & Friends, prompting bipartisan backlash with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for a review of whether the comments violated government rules.