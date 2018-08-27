Trending

Ivanka Trump Slammed for ‘Vapid’ Jacksonville Shooting Tweet

In wake of the tragic Jacksonville shooting, first daughter Ivanka Trump found herself criticized on social media users over a tweet about the incident.

“As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting,” Ivanka wrote in a tweet.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to slam Ivanka over the pro-NRA stance of her father, President Donald Trump.

“Your father took a boatload of money from the NRA, and he does their bidding,” one person commented. “Donald Trump will go down as the worst president this country has ever known. It’s a good thing that the Special Counsel, SDNY, EDVA, Manhattan DA, et. al. are coming for him.”

“As your Dad took over $30M in campaign donations from the Russia funded NRA I guess it’ll be a cold day in hell before he does anything to prevent theses deaths,” one other person chided.

“The shooter was white so I guess we won’t be hearing anything from daddy,” someone else wrote. “He’s too busy making up positive poll results and lying.”

I can’t even respond to this vapid, heartless nonsense,” yet another user tweeted. “You need to go into hiding and pray that you aren’t indicted even as you deserve to be.”

While many took issue with her comment, there were still sonme who showed support for Ivanka, even defending her from the critics.

The shooting in Jacksonville killed two people and injured 10. After opening fire in the GLHF Game Bar, suspected gunman David Katz then took his own life. All of the injured victims are expected to survive.

