Ivanka Trump Slammed for ‘Vapid’ Jacksonville Shooting Tweet

In wake of the tragic Jacksonville shooting, first daughter Ivanka Trump found herself criticized on social media users over a tweet about the incident.

“As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting,” Ivanka wrote in a tweet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to slam Ivanka over the pro-NRA stance of her father, President Donald Trump.

As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting. ♥️ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018

“Your father took a boatload of money from the NRA, and he does their bidding,” one person commented. “Donald Trump will go down as the worst president this country has ever known. It’s a good thing that the Special Counsel, SDNY, EDVA, Manhattan DA, et. al. are coming for him.”

If your heart truly is with Jacksonville please talk to your father and have him start being honest with the American people. The presidency isn’t a realty TV show and his drama, hate and bullying is setting a bad example increasing violence both online and in real life. Help! — AltMountRainier 🇺🇸 (@AltMtRainier) August 27, 2018

“As your Dad took over $30M in campaign donations from the Russia funded NRA I guess it’ll be a cold day in hell before he does anything to prevent theses deaths,” one other person chided.

ComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicitComplicit — Terry McManus (@McManSplainer) August 27, 2018

“The shooter was white so I guess we won’t be hearing anything from daddy,” someone else wrote. “He’s too busy making up positive poll results and lying.”

“I can’t even respond to this vapid, heartless nonsense,” yet another user tweeted. “You need to go into hiding and pray that you aren’t indicted even as you deserve to be.”

What details are you waiting for??? A man got mad, got his gun, & shot innocent people. He changed people’s lives- some permanently. Your father is in bed w/ t/ NRA, separates families, & cages children. He’s a lying, narcissistic, money laundering, Russian asset monster. — TX Debbie DD Dem (@DJTsAmerikkka) August 27, 2018

While many took issue with her comment, there were still sonme who showed support for Ivanka, even defending her from the critics.

The Jacksonville Landing is a gun free zone & the murderer who is solely responsible came all the way from Baltimore to Jacksonville with his gun, no one else is to blame not Ivanka or her father the President, the GOP or the NRA or any other #2ARights organization the killer is. — J. N. Buck (@TerranEmpire) August 27, 2018

The shooting in Jacksonville killed two people and injured 10. After opening fire in the GLHF Game Bar, suspected gunman David Katz then took his own life. All of the injured victims are expected to survive.