Family Died of Toxic Gases in Mexican Condo, Authorities Say

More information has been released on the Iowa family that was found dead in a Mexico condominium on Friday.

According to authorities Kevin Sharp, 41, his wife Amy, 38, and their kids Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, died after inhaling toxic gas. Their condo was located in the small coastal town of Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office reported on Twitter on Friday (in Spanish) that the type of lethal gas they inhaled is still being investigated, but that it ruled out any violent foul play or suicide.

Investigators said the four likely died 36 to 48 hours before their bodies were discovered. Immediate family members reported them as missing to local police after they did not arrive home by Friday. The New York Times reports that family members on social media wrote they were supposed to be back in Iowa by Wednesday after spending a week out of the country.

“Life is not going to be the same without her,” Beth Fry, Amy’s mother, said in an interview with the Associated Press. “Half my family is gone.”

Friends and family members have continued to mourn the loss of the four.

“She told it like it was,” Kelly Franklin, a friend of Amy’s, told The New York Times. “You knew where you stood with her.”

Franklin said her two children were both friends with Sterling and Adrianna.

“James (her son) wants everyone to know that Sterling was kind and really silly, and that he was a friend to everyone,” Frankin said. “My daughter Violet has been very sad to know that she (Adrianna) won’t be dancing with her friend.”

Luis Avila, president of the Adams County Fair and Racing Association, told the Times he’d known Sharp for about a decade.

“He was a good family man,” Avila said. “It isn’t going to be the same without him and the kids, the family. It’s just a big shock.”

Roughly 300 people were in attendance at a vigil for the family on in Corning, Iowa on Saturday night.

The Sharp’s relatives in attendance were “very touched by what went on,” according to Avila. “It was just a great thing to do for them.”