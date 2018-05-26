Inmate Says He Killed Alleged Pedophile as a Public Service

An inmate in a California prison reportedly said in court that he believed killing a fellow inmate and convicted pedophile was a “public service.”

Gary Dale Poole was sentenced to 75-years-to-life in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by the Fresno Bee. The 67-year-old did not hesitate to confess his guilt on Tuesday, though during his trial back in March, he had pleaded innocent.

Poole confessed to killing his cell mate, 62-year-old Michael Stauff, back in April of 2014. Stauff was awaiting trial on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Stauff’s body was found by guards lying on the floor, covered with a blanket on the evening of April 10, 2014. Poole called for help, and continued swearing that Stauff had committed suicide throughout all the years since up until Tuesday.

“Mercy was mixed with justice. He met his maker,” Poole told Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin this week. Conklin was reportedly floored by the late admission, calling it “striking in its audacity.

“In trial, you said you were innocent. Today, we know that was an absolute fabrication. You did it,” he said before issuing Poole the maximum sentence possible.

Previously, Poole had insisted that Stauff strangled himself in the hopes of sparing his family further embarassment. Experts testified in court that it would have been impossible, as a person would pass out before he was able to kill himself in that manner. The jury deliberated for only an hour before finding Poole guilty.

Poole’s own criminal history includes convictions for unlawful consensual sex with an inmate, burglary, bank robbery and robbery. He was reportedly in jail alongside Stauff on drug charges. After the incident, detectives didn’t have enough evidence to charge Poole with murder right away, so he was released from jail.

It wasn’t until January of 2016 that Poole was arrested for the murder of Michael Stauff.

Earlier this month, Poole sent a letter to the Fresno Bee, discussing the murder trial candidly.

“I believe in the death penalty for anyone who preys on children in a sexual way,” he wrote. “[Stauff] had the opportunity to pray for forgiveness to God before he died. Hopefully, he received a pardon through Jesus.”

On Tuesday, he expressed similar sentiments. He told Conklin that he had “no feelings, no apology and no expectations” for the murder of Stauff, though he did apologize to his family. Stauff’s cousin, Lynda Qualls, said that she and her family harbored no malice toward Poole.

“It’s been an extremely painful, roller coaster ride for us,” she said. She offered a few words in remembrance of Michael Stauff, and Poole reportedly listened intently. When she was done, he shouted across the room at her.

“Ma’am, go talk to the children,” he said.