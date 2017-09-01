Watch: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Involved in Five-Car Crash at Indianapolis 500

The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 has not been without its risks on Sunday’s big event in Speedway, Indiana.

With the game heating up and just 15 laps to go, a five-car crash occurred between drivers, Oriol Servia, James Hinchcliffe, Josef Newgarden, James Davison and Will Power when they all made contact in the fourth turn, scattering debris across the track and bringing the race to a halt.

All the drivers are all right, including former Dancing With the Stars alum, Hinchcliffe, who met with a near fatal crash in 2016 while competing for the Indy 500.

Today’s pile-up was so awful that nearly half of the IMS field was knocked out due to crashes or mechanical issues. No major injuries have been reported as of publication and the drivers got out of their cars on their own.

