Man Allegedly Used Ice Cream Truck to Lure and Sexually Assault Children

A man allegedly used an ice cream truck to lure children in low-income neighborhoods to sexually abuse them was arrested Friday.

Police in Durham, North Carolina said Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah turned himself in, reports WTVD. He is being held at the Durham County Jail on $1 million bond.

A Durham mother told WTVD that her 9-year-old son told her the 51-year-old man allegedly used a red ice cream truck to lure children. Her son claimed the man touched him inappropriately on Oct. 22. After he asked the man to stop, he gave him ice cream and told the boy to leave, the mother claimed.

“The guy in the ice cream truck told him he could get in the van and help him give out ice cream to the kids in the neighborhood,” the mother, who was not identified by WTVD said. “He unlocked the door and invited my son on. When he got on, he locked the doors back and told him to go stand in the corner, grabbed him by the shoulders.”

“He had clothes in there. It looked like he lived in there,” resident Christian Arguillar told WRAL on Friday about the truck.

Rahmah used the ice cream truck to lure two boys to sexually assault them, Durham police said. He was charged with “felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child,” according to WTVD.

Police said Rahmah’s truck was really a red Ford van with North Carolina license plate PCZ-3617.