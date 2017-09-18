Hurricane Maria Strengthens to Category 4

The National Hurricane Center has classified Hurricane Maria as a category 4 storm as it nears the Caribbean.

The agency has labeled the storm as “extremely dangerous” for the islands in its path.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are projected to get the worst of Maria. Storm surges will cause “life-threatening” conditions and “destructive waves” to hit them and other islands in the area.

Flash floods and mudslides are also predicted to occur as a side-effect of the hurricane’s heavy rains.

Maria will hit some smaller islands over night and is projected to reach Puerto Rico on Wednesday and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

See the NHC’s most recent projection below.

#Maria becomes an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane. Here are the 5 PM EDT key messages. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/OdnpYWpA2I — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2017

