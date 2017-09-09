Watch: Video of Plane Flight Directly Into Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma prepares to hit Florida soon, new video is released showing a plane flying directly into the major storm.

The video shows NOAA Hurricane Hunters taking flight and powering through the thick of the storm. As they get closer, the aircraft becomes more and more engulfed in clouds, but eventually emerges safely to clearer skies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The National Weather Service recently warned that when Irma hits Florida it could leave parts of the state “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

From a story shared by Buzzfeed, the NWS specifically warned of the dangers that Irma’s winds could bring.

Their report lists the potential impacts as: “Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Additionally, they also warned of “numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over,” and, “widespread power and communications outages.”

Finally, the NWS also issued a statement on evacuations, saying those under evacuation orders should leave as soon as possible with a destination in mind.

“Gas up your vehicle well ahead of time. Be sure that you take all essential materials from your emergency supplies kit. Let others know where you are going and when you intend to arrive,” the statement read.

Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott recently released a statement on the impending landfall of Hurricane Irma.

“If you’re told to evacuate, get out quickly. We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to come near our state,” Scott said.

“A storm of this size can have effects statewide, and everyone must be prepared,” Gov. Scott added.

Hurricane Irma is considered to be “the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history,” and is expected to hit the continental United States this weekend.