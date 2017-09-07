Irma Could Leave Parts of Florida Uninhabitable for Months

As Hurricane Irma prepares to hit Florida by the end of the week, a new report by the National Weather Service warns that she could leave parts of the state “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

From a story shared by Buzzfeed, The NWS specifically warned of the dangers that Irma’s winds could bring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their report lists the potential impacts as: “Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Additionally, they also warned of “numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over,” and, “widespread power and communications outages.”

Finally, the NWS also issued a statement on evacuations, saying, “For those under evacuation orders, leave as soon as practical with a destination in mind. Gas up your vehicle well ahead of time. Be sure that you take all essential materials from your emergency supplies kit. Let others know where you are going and when you intend to arrive.”

Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott recently released a statement on the impending landfall of Hurricane Irma.

“If you’re told to evacuate, get out quickly. We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to come near our state,” Gov. Scott said.

“A storm of this size can have effects statewide, and everyone must be prepared,” Gov. Scott added.

Hurricane Irma is considered to be “the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history,” and is expected to hit the continental United States by the end of the week.