At Least Three Dead in Florida From Hurricane Irma

At least three people have died in car accidents as Hurricane Irma overtakes Florida.

The first fatality came as a man lost control of his truck as heavy winds descended upon Monroe County, Florida, which encompasses Key West. He was carrying a generator at the time of the fatal accident, according to ABC News.

The other two deaths resulted from a two-car collision in Hardee County, Florida. The deceased were Julie Bridges, who was a 13-year deputy of the county’s sheriff’s department, and an unnamed sergeant at the Hardee Correctional Institute.

The two cars collided as Bridges was headed home from a night shift. It was raining heavily as a result of Irma, and visibility was limited.

This brings the total amount of Hurricane Irma deaths to at least 30. At least 27 died in the Caribbean as the storm headed towards the U.S.

As of 5:28 p.m. EST, Irma has made landfall on the Florida mainland and is headed north towards Naples and Tampa.

Other areas, including Miami, have experienced flooding from storm surges.