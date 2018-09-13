Watch Hurricane Florence Descend on the Carolinas With Atlantic Ocean Livestream

As Hurricane Florence descends on the Carolinas, residents can watch the chaos with a livestream directly from the Atlantic ocean.

The livestream is provided by Explore.com through their YouTube page, and provides a vision into what exactly is going down out on the water as the hurricane moves onto land.

“This ocean cam is affixed to the Frying Pan Tower, 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina,” a description of the livestream reads. “The tower was built in the 1960s to warn ships of the shallow waters nearby.”

“Though GPS navigation technology means this tower is no longer used for its original purpose, it’s an important ecosystem for marine wildlife (check out the underwater shark cam to see what we mean) and provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean,” the description adds.

According to CNN, Hurricane Florence is expected to hammer into the Carolinas sometime on Thursday afternoon with winds at around 74 miles per hour or greater.

Hurricane Florence | Latest Developments • The size of the hurricane-force winds has doubled in size over the past 48 hours • Parts of the North Carolina coast will see winds gusting over hurricane-force (>74mph) for 24 hours More: //t.co/T6hM0TSnQC pic.twitter.com/TOMFpjWU8L — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2018

While the wind and rain is certainly a grave concern — with inland rainfall expected to be at historic levels — the real danger to the area lies in the coastal flooding that is likely to follow.

“Catastrophic effects will be felt outside the center of the storm due to storm surge as high as 9 to 13 feet. That’s the second story of a house,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper explained in a recent statement. “Tens of thousands of structures are expected to be flooded, and many more by rising rivers and creeks.”

.@NC_Governor Cooper: There is going to be a lot of rain. We are on the bad side of this storm. Our meteorologists are saying that the rainfall amounts will be devastating in certain areas. Precautions have been taken in low lying areas by local officials. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 13, 2018

Meteorologists have also warned that even though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a category 2 storm, it will still bring quite a lot of destructive force along with it and leave even more in its wake.

“I don’t care if this goes down to a Category 1,” Chad Myers, a CNN meteorologist, asserted. “We’re still going to have a Category 4 storm surge.”

At this time, officials in North Carolina specifically are warning anyone who has not evacuated to have a safety kit prepared and be aware that power outages are likely to happen.